Police Deny Permission For Jagan's Road Show, Cite ICC Match And Safety Concerns

Visakhapatnam: Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Mohan Reddy's plan to hold a road show from Visakhapatnam airport to Makkavaripalem has been thwarted by the police. Police cited public safety concerns and traffic disruptions during an ICC World Cup match.

City police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi addressed the media, explaining the decision to reject his permission for the road show. "On October 9, Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Vizag airport at 11 am. His schedule includes traveling to Makkavaripalem by road, starting at 2:45 pm and returning to the airport by 4:45 pm," Bagchi said.

The commissioner said, “The timing coincides with an ICC World Cup match in Visakhapatnam, which requires extensive security arrangements and traffic management. There will be huge checking and bandobast for the World Cup match. In this context, we cannot risk anything going wrong."

The proposed route covers an 11-km stretch along the NH, passing through several major junctions. "Given the complexity of the route and the presence of major intersections, we have denied permission for the road show. We have sent a written communication to them," Bagchi stated.

The commissioner said, “According to Intelligence reports thousands of supporters were being mobilised to receive Jagan Mohan Reddy at the airport. More than 500 two-wheelers were already arranged."

He expressed concern that the road show would block the NH, causing inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

As an alternative, police have offered permission for Jagan Mohan Reddy to travel by helicopter. "He can take a chopper and travel safely.”

Anakapalli district SP Tuhin Sinha also held a media conference, reiterating the decision. He said YSRC leaders had applied for permission for Jagan Reddy to travel by road from Visakhapatnam airport to Makkavaripalem, a distance of 63km. “There is information that they plan to organise a public rally at important intersections on the NH. This will disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to the people," he said.

He added, “Recently, a stampede occurred in Karur, Tamil Nadu, in which 41 people died. We are taking steps to prevent such incidents in future."