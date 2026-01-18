Police Continues Camping In Allipudi After TD Leader’s Killing

KAKINADA: A police picket remains stationed at Allipudi village in Kotananduru mandal of Tuni assembly constituency in Kakinada district on Sunday following the killing of a Telugu Desam leader allegedly by YSRC leaders.

Another TD leader injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Kakinada.

The incident took place on the night of January 16, the Kanuma festival day. Police have identified 13 persons as accused in the murder case. Search is on to trace them, including the main accused.

On January 16, there had been a tussle at Allipudi between a youth belonging to YSRC and Telugu Desam cadres who beat up the youth. This led to a tense atmosphere towards the same evening. That night, TD leaders of the village Lalam Bangaraiah (30) and Chintakayala Sriram had been returning to the village after a birthday party. YSRC workers allegedly attacked them with knives and sticks, injuring them severely.

Relatives shifted Bangaraiah to Tuni Area Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Sriram remains admitted in a private hospital at Kakinada.

Tuni MLA Yanamala Divya and Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish visited the hospital in Kakinada and condemned the attack by YSRC party members.

However, to prevent the matter from escalating, a police team has been stationed at Allipudi under the supervision of Peddapuram DSP D. Srihari Raju, who said the situation is fully under their control.