Nellore Police Conduct Counseling Parade for Rowdy-Sheeters

Nellore: In a distinctive effort to strengthen crime-prevention measures, the Nellore police organised a special counselling session and a one-kilometre parade for rowdy-sheeters and history-sheeters within the city limits on Monday.

Acting on the instructions of the district superintendent of police, Dr Ajita Vejendla, officers conducted thorough counselling for individuals with criminal records. As part of this initiative, a special parade was held from the VRC Centre to the Gandhi Statue, covering approximately 1 kilometre, from 11 am to 11:45 am.

Circle inspectors and their teams from Chinna Bazaar, Vedayapalem, and Balaji Nagar divisions participated in the operation.

During the event, police issued strict warnings to the most active offenders in the city. The rowdy-sheeters and history-sheeters were made to pledge to abstain from future criminal activities and to uphold good conduct.

Authorities also obtained written undertakings from them to this effect. Police officials stated that such measures will continue across the Nellore district to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.