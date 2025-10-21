Police Commemoration Day Observed In Tirupati, Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Authorities observed the Police Commemoration Day across Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Tuesday, honouring the sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in line of duty.

In Tirupati, district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, superintendent of police (SP) Y. Subba Rayudu, police officials, family members of martyrs, and staff gathered at the

Armed Reserve Police Grounds and paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “Police personnel are the protective shield of our society. Their sacrifices for public safety are unforgettable. Society must continue to support their families.”

SP Subbarayudu underlined that from October 21, 2024 to October 20, 2025, 191 police personnel across the country, including five from Andhra Pradesh, lost their lives on duty. “In Tirupati district alone, 25 police personnel have sacrificed their lives so far. We are implementing several welfare schemes for police families and ensuring their safety and well-being,” Subbarayudu pointed out.

The collector and SP felicitated families of the martyrs with shawls and mementos.

In Chittoor district, Principal District Judge Aruna Sarika, collector Sumit Kumar and SP Tushar Dudi led the tributes during the Police Commemoration Day organised at the Armed Reserve Parade Grounds.

Judge Aruna Sarika said remembering martyrs is the moral duty of every citizen. “Police personnel work selflessly for peace and safety, often risking their lives. A society without police is unimaginable”, she stated.

At the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) headquarters in Tirupati, SP P. Srinivas remembered constable B. Ganesh, who died on duty in 2023, on the Police Commemoration Day.