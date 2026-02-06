Police Claim Fall in Crime Rate in Eluru

Kakinada:The rate of crime has decreased in Eluru district in 2025, compared to the previous year. SP, Pratap Kishore, stated this after a review of the law and order scene in Eluru with senior cops on Friday.

He said coordination among the police, the judiciary and other government departments was crucial in preventing crimes. He asked officials to expedite the investigations into various cases and ensure that victims receive justice in normal course.



The SP said, “Achieving criminal justice is possible only if all departments work in coordination to prevent crimes. A fatal road accident is equivalent to a murder. The need is to create awareness among the people to prevent road accidents.”



He stressed the importance of educating the people about the Good Samaritan concept. “Those who witness accidents must shift the victims to a nearby hospital during the golden hours. The government would provide them incentives or rewards for such actions.”

Kishore said the police should help others as such satisfaction would contribute to their well-being.

Earlier in the day, the annual firing practice was conducted at Tadikalapudi firing range. Eluru range IG, Ashok Kumar, SP Kishore, additional SPs, DSPs, CIs and SIs were present.

