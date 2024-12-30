 Top
Police bust rave party in East Godavari district

30 Dec 2024 12:40 PM IST
Police bust rave party in East Godavari district
Hyderabad: East Godavari district police raided an unauthorised rave party held at a Kalyana mandapam near Burugupudi gate in Korukonda mandal on New Year's Eve.

Law enforcement officials apprehended five women and 14 men, who were allegedly attending the illegal gathering.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the participants were employees of a fertilizer company based in Guntur.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.


