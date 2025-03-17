Police Bust Ganja Trafficking in Pathapatnam, Two Held

Visakhapatnam: Pathapatnam police of Srikakulam district have arrested two individuals and seized over 20 kilograms of ganja during an operation at Kapu Gopalapuram Junction.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagipally Pavan, 24, a resident of Pathapatnam, and Ashok Kumar Panigrahi, 59 from Jajipur village in Odisha’s Gajapathi district. Police recovered 20.540 kg of ganja and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to police, Pavan, who works as a painting mason in Pathapatnam, had previously been consuming small amounts of ganja supplied by Panigrahi. Facing financial difficulties, Pavan allegedly began selling the substance in Andhra Pradesh. Three days prior to the arrest, the two reportedly struck a deal worth Rs 60,000 for 20 kg of ganja.

The police arrested the duo transporting the contraband from Parlakhemundi to Pathapatnam for delivery to Pavan.

The case has been registered as Cr.No.44/2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)(C), read with 8(c) of the NDPS Act at Pathapatnam Police Station.

Srisailam police seize liquor at toll gate

Two Karnataka residents were caught smuggling liquor at the Srisailam toll gate, where police seized the stock and registered a case.

On Sunday, Srisailam One Town Police, led by circle inspector G. Prasad Rao along with staff members Raghunathudu, Shiva Mahender Reddy, Mahesh, and Amarnath, intercepted Sivsankar Dareppa Patil and Anand Mutwa Kamble from Belgaum district, Karnataka. The police seized a total of 22 tetra packs, including 15 BAGPIPER Fine Whisky (90 ml) and 7 Officer’s Choice Supreme Whisky (90 ml), before registering a case against them. Prasad Rao warned that liquor is strictly prohibited in the temple city and stated that cases would be registered against violators.