Police Bust Bike Theft Racket in Prakasam, Recover 27 Vehicles

Nellore:Prakasam district police have busted a bike theft racket, arresting an accused and recovering 27 stolen motorcycles worth about ₹10 lakh, along with ganja.

In the first case, Ongole One Town police arrested Addeti Edukondalu (35) near Venugopala Swamy temple during vehicle checks. He was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle and 1.175 kg of ganja.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing 27 motorcycles from various police station limits, including Ongole, Maddipadu, Addanki, Vinukonda and parts of Guntur district. All the vehicles were seized, and a case under the NDPS Act and theft charges was registered.

In a separate case, Kondapi police solved a house burglary reported in Jallapalem village. The accused, Chinnapureddy Vinay Kumar Reddy (21), was arrested and gold ornaments weighing about 9.25 sovereigns, worth ₹9.25 lakh, were recovered.

District superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju commended the police teams for their swift action and investigation