Police book case over youth having sex with buffalo

VIJAYAWADA: A case of some youth subjecting a buffalo to unnatural sexual offense has been reported in Thokalapudi village of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district.

Though the incident took place during the intervening night of July 3 and July 4, it came to light when a farmer, identified as P. Sitaramaiah, who owned the buffalo, lodged a complaint with the district collector on July 15.



Based on a directive from the collectorate, police booked a case on Tuesday.



According to police, the farmer, as usual, had tied his buffalo to a pole in his field on July 3 and went home. When he arrived the next morning, he found the buffalo weak and unable to walk properly. He asked a veterinary doctor who examined the animal and informed the farmer about the sexual assault.



Farmer Sitaramaiah alleged that some youths under the influence of either liquor or ganja had perpetrated the heinous crime. They tied the buffalo’s four feet, forced it onto the ground and resorted to the sexual offense.



The farmer maintained that as the police did not act on his complaint immediately, he approached the district collector who, in turn, directed the police to take appropriate action.



He reiterated that some youth in the village are addicted to liquor and ganja. who had indulged in such a deplorable act. Sitaramaiah blamed the parents of the youth for not taking care of their children properly.



Police, after booking a case, have roped in a government veterinary doctor to examine the buffalo and submit a report. They said based on the findings in the report, they will take up an inquiry, nab the culprits, and take action as per law.

