Police, Authorities Ignored My Complaint, Says MLA Harassment Accuser

Kadapa: A woman who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar on Wednesday alleged that she was denied justice despite approaching multiple authorities and that police officials refused to register her complaint, forcing her to go public.

Speaking to the media, the woman said she initially attempted to lodge a complaint at the Tirupati Superintendent of Police’s office, but officials there allegedly declined to receive it. She claimed that during the Sankranti festival, when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Naravaripalle, she personally handed over a written complaint to him.

According to her, the complaint was later forwarded to the District Collector’s office, from where she received a grievance registration number. However, she alleged that no action followed.

She further alleged that instead of acting on her complaint, the Railway Koduru police registered a case against her based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s mother. She said she also submitted a representation to the office of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan through his office secretary, but received no response.

Reiterating her allegations, the woman claimed that Arava Sridhar sexually exploited her by promising marriage, following which she became pregnant and was allegedly forced to undergo an abortion. She also alleged that her three-year-old son was taken away by her husband.

Rejecting allegations that she had demanded ₹25 crore from the MLA’s family, the woman asserted that she had, in fact, given ₹7 lakh to the MLA. She said she approached the media as a last resort, seeking justice and protection.