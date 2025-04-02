Police attach ₹2 crore worth assets of ganja smuggler

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal announced on Tuesday the arrest of four individuals involved in ganja smuggling during February.

Addressing a press conference, the SP said on February 10, police had been checking vehicles at Kottakki check post in Ramabhadrapuram mandal. A car approached the spot. On seeing the police, the occupants of the car abandoned the car at the spot and fled. Police found 147 kg of ganja in the car.

Police took up investigations and arrested four individuals Bhogavilli Govinda Rao (20), Sagurupalli Anil Kumar (29), Banka Rama Suresh (25) and Ambidi Balaraju (32).

Vakul Jindal said Shetty Uma Maheswara Rao alias Hussain (42) from Sivalingapuram, Anantagiri mandal is the prime accused in the case. Hussain had been involved in eight ganja-related cases previously within the police stations of S. Kota, Visakhapatnam City, Anantagiri and Hukumpet. He is currently in jail.

The SP said officials recently attached assets worth ₹2 crore allegedly accumulated by Hussain through his involvement in ganja trade.

Police said Hussain would purchase ganja from Rajupangi in Janatbayalu area of Odisha. He would then transport the narcotic to Visakhapatnam and Delhi with help from other suspects. Ambidi Balaraju reportedly acted as an intermediary between Hussain and Rajupangi. Two suspects, including Rajupangi and Kogesh are at large.