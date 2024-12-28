Police arrest son, his wife for killing mother over property

The Gunadala police arrested a man and his wife for allegedly smothering his mother to death using a pillow over ancestral property and seized ornaments weighing 49 grams, worth Rs 4 lakh, stolen from the deceased, from their possession on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Muudu Pedda Sambasiva Rao, 43, the elder son of the deceased, and his wife, Muudu Vani, 35, both residents of Atmakur village in Guntur district.

Speaking to media persons at Gunadala police station on Saturday, assistant commissioner of police (Central) Damodhar stated that the two accused smothered Muudu Lakshmi, 62, to death with a pillow while she was asleep at her residence in Madhura Nagar on Wednesday night.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s younger son regarding the missing ornaments from his mother’s body, Gunadala police registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS and initiated a probe.

During the investigation, the neighbors of the deceased informed Gundala CI Vasireddy Srinivas and his team that the woman’s son and daughter-in-law had visited her residence on December 25, during which an altercation broke out between Sambasiva Rao and the deceased. They informed the police the accused reportedly mounted pressure on Muudu Lakshmi to transfer his share of property to his name due to financial difficulties he was facing.