Polavaram–Banakacherla Project Tenders Soon: CM Naidu

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to ensure that all the forest and environmental clearances, DPR approval etc on the Polavaram-Banakacharla project should be done on time.

“You should also be ready for land acquisition. The Polavaram-Banakacharla interconnection project should be undertaken under the hybrid annuity system,” Naidu said at a review meeting he held with the water resources department officials on Friday.



He asked officials to get agricultural activity started immediately in the Krishna and Godavari deltas. Crop cycles should be advanced so that harvesting can be completed before the cyclone season.”



The CM stressed the need for a focused approach on three key areas: increasing groundwater levels, filling reservoirs, and optimizing water resource usage.



Naidu said the draft tender documents must be finalized for the Polavaram-Banakacharla project with inputs from the state-level technical committee. Experts’ work and the tendering process should be completed by the end of this month.



Explaining the financing plan for the Banakacherla Linkage, the chief minister explained, “This project is being undertaken under the Jalaharathi Corporation, for which a special purpose vehicle (SPV) has already been established. The state has submitted proposals to the central government for financial assistance.”



Naidu explained, “Some 50 per cent of the total project cost of `81,900 crore will be raised as EAP loans, 20 per cent (`16,380 crore) is proposed as a central government grant, 10 per cent (`8,190 crore) as the state’s equity. The remaining 20 per cent (`16,380 crore) will be spent under the HAM model.”



On Polavaram diaphragm wall, Naidu said, “Civil works on the Polavaram project are currently 81.70 per cent complete. While only 3.84 per cent progress was made during the five years of the previous government, the present government has achieved 5.93 per cent progress in the last 11 months. The diaphragm wall was complete by 64 per cent. The buttress dam is 91 per cent complete. The vibro-compaction of sand beds is completed by 54 per cent.”



The diaphragm wall is scheduled for completion by December this year, the CM said and directed the officials to hold consultations with contractors and ensure the entire Polavaram project is completed within the planned timeline.



The chief minister underscored the importance of ensuring green fields throughout the year by enabling the cultivation of three crops annually. Expressing dissatisfaction over non-functional piezometers and AWS sensors in some locations across the state, he promised an immediate release of `30 crore for the procurement of new equipment.



He also emphasized the need for correcting the operational shortcomings and conducting scientific water audits.



Naidu said all pending irrigation projects across Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra and the rest of the state must be prioritized and completed without delay.



He asked officials to explore the feasibility of diverting Sileru waters to the Krishna delta and expedite the widening works of the Handri-Neeva main canal. “We must complete the Veligonda Stage 1 works by June 2026. Officials must also pursue financial assistance from the Centre through the special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI) provision,” he said.



Immediate repair work was ordered for the Srisailam project’s plunge pool.



Naidu also called for the removal of silt and thorny vegetation in the Budameru stream to ensure unimpeded water flow.



"Even if we receive abundant rainfall in a single year, water management should be planned in ways as to withstand droughts for the next 3–4 years. Revise crop patterns and prepare an action plan for both wet and dry crops. Construct water harvesting structures to promote conservation," the CM added.