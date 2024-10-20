Polavaram Works To Resume From Nov. 1 As Monsoon Ends

VIJAYAWADA: Works at the prestigious multi-utility Polavaram irrigation project will resume from November 1, beginning with a platform for construction of the new diaphragm wall.

Authorities at the water resources department are chalking out an action plan to take up the project works component by component on a priority basis. With the monsoon ending, they are presently taking up dewatering works at the project site, preparing the ground for construction of the new D-wall.

Authorities will also take up abutment works for the D-wall on both ends to connect them with the rocky structure. This is to avoid any leakage of Godavari River water through them. A host of other works like ground improvement, vibro compaction and so on will follow.

Top officials are eagerly awaiting the release of ₹12,157 crore under phase-1 of the project works, as approved by the central cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. These funds will help authorities go ahead with execution of the works that they have planned. Starting from November 1, they want to complete all the proposed works by February next.