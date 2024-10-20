Polavaram Works To Resume From Nov. 1 As Monsoon Ends
VIJAYAWADA: Works at the prestigious multi-utility Polavaram irrigation project will resume from November 1, beginning with a platform for construction of the new diaphragm wall.
Authorities at the water resources department are chalking out an action plan to take up the project works component by component on a priority basis. With the monsoon ending, they are presently taking up dewatering works at the project site, preparing the ground for construction of the new D-wall.
Authorities will also take up abutment works for the D-wall on both ends to connect them with the rocky structure. This is to avoid any leakage of Godavari River water through them. A host of other works like ground improvement, vibro compaction and so on will follow.
Top officials are eagerly awaiting the release of ₹12,157 crore under phase-1 of the project works, as approved by the central cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. These funds will help authorities go ahead with execution of the works that they have planned. Starting from November 1, they want to complete all the proposed works by February next.
Further, the Polavaram Project Authority is organising a workshop at the project site from November 6 to November 10. Four international experts, technical experts from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and other stakeholders are expected to participate in the workshop.
Authorities say the main objective of the workshop is to hold discussions on technical aspects and finalise designs for all major components after an in-depth analysis. These include construction of a new D-wall, main dam and cofferdams located both upstream and downstream of the river. Following the decisions arrived at the workshop, Polavaram authorities are expecting the final nod from CWC.
Polavaram project chief engineer in-charge Narasimha Murthy said, “The upcoming workshop will help come up with designs for several key components. We can then go ahead with works without any further delay.”
Significantly, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has made clear his commitment to expedite the Polavaram project works even by holding talks with the centre and getting financial support and technical guidance.
After resumption of works from November 1, water resources authorities are intending to continue works even during Godavari River’s next flood season from July to October 2025.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
