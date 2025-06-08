Polavaram Project: Diaphragm Wall Construction To Continue During Floods Too

The officials are targeting to complete Polavaram Project by December 2027. Facing the monsoon and floods is proving a challenge to the officials.

As part of the action plan, officials are taking all measures to overcome the flood fury. By the end of this year, officials are planning to complete the diaphragm wall and from November, the main dam construction works will also started simultaneously.

To ensure that all the targets are met, works have to be executed even during the floods. So the officials have designed works to withstand the troubles cropping up due to monsoon .

There are instances of 15 lakh cusecs to 26 lakh cusecs flowing on a single day during floods. In between July and November, there will be approximately 100 days when there would be heavy floods. From above and below the coffer dam, seepage water flows into the main dam and the diaphragm wall, obstructing the works. To ensure that the excess water does not obstruct works, it should be lifted and poured out and a minimum level is maintained constantly.