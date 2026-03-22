Polavaram MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in WhatsApp Challan Cyber Scam

Amaravati: Cybercriminals allegedly duped Balaraju of ₹12 lakh in an online fraud. According to reports, the MLA received a WhatsApp message containing a link in the name of an RTA challan. After clicking on the link, ₹12 lakh was reportedly withdrawn from his bank account.

On realising that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, the legislator lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the amount.