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Polavaram MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in WhatsApp Challan Cyber Scam

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 11:38 AM IST

Balaraju clicked on a fake RTA challan link sent via WhatsApp before cybercriminals siphoned off the money.

Polavaram MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in WhatsApp Challan Cyber Scam
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Polavaram MLA Balaraju
Amaravati: Cybercriminals allegedly duped Balaraju of ₹12 lakh in an online fraud. According to reports, the MLA received a WhatsApp message containing a link in the name of an RTA challan. After clicking on the link, ₹12 lakh was reportedly withdrawn from his bank account.
On realising that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, the legislator lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the amount.
polavaram cyber fraud 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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