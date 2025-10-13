Polavaram Left Main Canal By 2026 Kharif Season: Minister Rama Naidu

KAKINADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has said the Polavaram Main Left Canal would be completed and water reached to the fields by the Kharif season in 2026.

“We are diverting the Godavari waters to north Andhra,” the minister said after laying the foundation for the Jyothula Papa Rao Lift Irrigation Scheme that would act as the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage-2 fresher main. This would supply water to Mamidada tank at a cost of ₹3.49 crore.

Also present was Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru).

The minister said that the credit of starting and completing any irrigation project in the state must go to both former chief minister NT Rama Rao and present CM Chandrababu Naidu. After the alliance government came to power, the government spent ₹3,750 crore for irrigation purposes and diverted Krishna waters to a distance of 738km through Handri Neeva. “We reached water to farms in Kuppam, Chittoor district.”

He said only 140 LIS were working out of the total 1040 LIS in the state and the reason was “negligence” on the water projects during the YSRC rule. “Now, the state required to spend ₹840 crore for the repair of LIS.”

Rama Naidu said the present government is streamlining the irrigation system and making efforts to complete all the major irrigation projects. The government is working to make good use of floodwaters, fill the tanks to their full level and increase the ground-water level, he claimed.

The Jyothula Paparao Lift Irrigation project would provide water to 3,500 acres, linking it to Sitharamudu Cheruvu, Jaggavani Cheruvu and Achanna Cheruvu. The state cabinet gave its approval to sanction ₹54 crore to the Talluru Lift Irrigation Scheme that provides water to 30,000 acres as also drinking water to habitations, he said.