VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government is confident about starting the construction of earth-cum-rock-fill (ECRF) dam of the Polavaram project from November 1.

Water resources authorities disclosed that they are expecting approval of final designs of the ECRF dam from the Central Water Commission soon. In anticipation of it, they are making all requisite preparatory works for taking up the construction of the dam.

Building of the new diaphragm wall is already going on, with 60 per cent of works having been completed. Works on the ECRF dam will begin at gap-11 from 430 metres to 890 metres chainage in Phase 1. Works on the dam will continue in various stages with the target of completing it by December 2027.

The ECRF dam will be constructed initially up to a height of 41.15 metres with a capacity to store 119.6 TMC feet of water. In the second phase, the dam will be constructed to a height of 45.72 metres to store 194 TMC feet of water.

ECRF dam is the final component of the Polavaram project. Once it is constructed, other remaining tasks can be completed within a short period. For example, authorities will have to dismantle both the upper and lower coffer dams and other structures to facilitate impounding of water for meeting the irrigation, drinking and industrial needs.

Along with the ECRF dam, authorities will simultaneously take up the D-Wall with the aim of completing both expeditiously.

Polavaram project superintendent engineer R. Ramachandra Rao said, “We are expecting to get CWC’s approval for drawings of ECRF dam in a week. Ahead of it, we are taking up preparatory works, so that we can take up the dam works as early as possible. We intend to complete the whole project by June 2027, as instructed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

Incidentally, Polavaram project witnessed multiple spells of floods during the current flood season. The peak flood recorded a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs at the spillway. As adequate measures had been taken up in anticipation of floods, works on the Polavaram project have continued in an uninterrupted manner.

Authorities are making arrangements for installation of surveillance cameras at strategic locations on the project site for continuous monitoring of the progress of project works by the Chief Minister and top officials. They will also help police ensure security and safety.