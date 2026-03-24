Polavaram ‘Derailed’ Under YSRC, Alleges TD MP

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday alleged “massive irregularities” in the execution of the Polavaram Project during the YSR Congress regime (2019–2024), citing findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report 2025.

Speaking during the Finance Bill discussion in the Lok Sabha, he described Polavaram as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, vital for irrigation and drinking water supply. He said lapses in implementation had slowed progress despite Central support.

Referring to the CAG report, the MP said project allocations were reduced by nearly 50 per cent between 2019–21 and 2022–23. He added that Rs 2,097 crore released by the Centre for land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) remained unutilised during 2022–23.

Devarayalu also alleged that the main dam contract was terminated abruptly, ignoring the advice of the Polavaram Project Authority, leaving the diaphragm wall exposed to floods and causing damage. He flagged violations in re-tendering norms, including reducing the bidding period from 21 days to 16 days.

On tax administration, he raised concerns over rising disputes and suggested reforms such as a simplified tax regime for incomes up to Rs 1 crore, higher appeal thresholds and time-bound resolution mechanisms. He also highlighted underutilisation of funds in AI, semiconductors and R&D, calling for a mission-mode push to strengthen India’s global competitiveness.