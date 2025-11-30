Poets Urged To Preserve Rayalaseema’s Cultural Legacy

Anantapur: A grand Rayalaseema Poets’ Conference was held on Sunday at the Zilla Parishad conference hall in Anantapur, organised by the Rayalaseema Cultural Forum with support from the Dallas Area Rayalaseema Association. Around 180 poets participated, presenting poems celebrating the cultural and historical landmarks of Rayalaseema.

Former vice-chancellor Prof. K. Ramakrishna Reddy, the chief guest, said poets must act as bridges of social awareness and preserve Rayalaseema’s rich heritage for future generations. He highlighted the region’s deep historical and cultural roots and stressed the role of poetry in inspiring society.

The event was coordinated by Dr Appireddy Harinath Reddy, convener of the Rayalaseema Cultural Forum. Writers and literary figures including Bandi Narayana Swamy, Shanti Narayana, Eluri Yanganna, Sadlapalli Chidambar Reddy, and retired academicians Lakshminarayana Reddy, Ravindra Reddy and Manavatha Amaranatha Reddy shared their messages. Leaders of Rayalaseema people’s organisations, including Venkatesh and Rahul, also took part.

All participating poets were felicitated at the event.