Pocso Case Registered For Gang Rape Of Minor Girl

TIRUPATI: Chittoor Taluk police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. The incident took place on the evening of September 25 at Nagaravanam Park in Murakambattu area of Chittoor, but came to light on Monday following a formal complaint.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Sainath said a group of individuals had targeted a young couple at the park. The male victim initially reported that they had been robbed while receiving treatment at a government hospital. Upon further questioning, he revealed that three of the assailants had threatened him and sexually assaulted the girl accompanying him.

Following the revelation, police officials visited the minor girl’s residence and spoke with her and her parents. DSP Sainath said that the family initially hesitated in pursuing legal action. “After counselling the family, the we took the victim to One Stop Centre at Chittoor Government Hospital, where a woman officer recorded her statement in accordance with the legal procedures”, the DSP underlined.

Based on the victim’s statement, they registered a case under POCSO). District SP Tushar Dudi directed formation of two special teams to trace and apprehend the accused, identified as Mahesh, Kishore, and Hemant Prasad. The DSP said efforts are on to locate and arrest the alleged rapists.

Responding to public concerns, DSP Sainath maintained that the investigation is being conducted without any bias. He appealed to the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information or revealing the victim’s identity, warning that such disclosure is punishable under the POCSO Act.