Pocso Case Filed Against SAI Athletics Coach In Eluru

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
22 Jun 2025 11:26 PM IST

The matter was reported to senior SAI officials, who subsequently constituted a two-member internal inquiry committee.

Kakinada:The Eluru Two Town police have registered a case against Vinayaka Lakshmi Prasad (59), an athletics coach associated with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a minor girl athlete.

Investigation Officer K. Kumar stated that the complainant alleged the coach was sexually harassing her and obstructing her progress in athletics. He confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, sources said that nearly 10 female athletes residing at the SAI hostel near Alluri Seetharama Raju Stadium had lodged similar complaints against Prasad, accusing him of persistent sexual harassment. The matter was reported to senior SAI officials, who subsequently constituted a two-member internal inquiry committee.

The committee, after its probe, concluded that the allegations were credible and substantiated.

