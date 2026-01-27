POCSO Case Accused Held in Uttar Pradesh After 10 Years

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly a decade in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The accused, Mohammad Salman Khan, 27, a resident of Godwali Nagar in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended and brought to Visakhapatnam under a transit warrant.

The case dates back to 2014, when Khan was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Two-Town police station under Sections 363 and 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Pocso Act. After securing conditional bail, he failed to appear before the court and went into hiding despite repeated summons.

The Special Pocso Court, presided over by Judge Paidi Manga Kumari, initially issued a non-bailable warrant and later declared him a proclaimed offender by issuing a proclamation warrant under Section 83 of the CrPC.

Acting under the supervision of the ACP, East Subdivision, a special team from the II-Town police station traced and arrested the accused in Balrampur. He will be produced before the concerned Pocso Court for further proceedings.