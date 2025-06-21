PM To Lead International Yoga Day From Visakhapatnam Today

Visakhapatnam:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day from Visakhapatnam, performing the Common Yoga Protocol alongside over 3.19 lakh participants at the main venue of RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The PM will be joined by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, IT minister Nara Lokesh and Health and Family Welfare union minister of state Prataprao Jadhav in a massive demonstration of India’s global wellness vision.



The event, themed – Yoga for One Earth and One Health – is likely to set two Guinness World Records and achieve a total of 22 global records, according to organisers.



The Prime Minister arrived at the Indian Naval Air Station Dega on Friday evening. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh received him. The PM will stay overnight on the Eastern Naval Command premises.

Narendra Modi will arrive at the RK Beach at 6:15 a.m. and participate in yoga till 7:55 a.m.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made to accommodate 3.19 lakh people on the Beach Road, stretching from Kalimatha Temple, the main venue, to the Bheemili Beach.



Around 30,000 people, half of them students, are expected to participate from Vizianagaram district and 20,000 from Srikakulam district. For people from outside Visakhapatnam city, the government has arranged over 9,000 buses for participating in the International Yoga Day.



Security arrangements have been beefed up with deployment of 8,500 police personnel, 30 dog squads and installation of over 3,000 CCTV cameras at strategic locations. Traffic is being regulated for smooth flow of vehicles and people.



Health department has set up eight make-shift hospitals to meet health emergencies. A 10-bed hospital has been set up at the main venue and another at AU Engineering College Grounds. Six five-bed hospitals have been set up on the Beach Road, one every five kilometres.



The entire Beach Road has been divided into 326 compartments, each accommodating 1,000 participants.



The main International Yoga Day event on Saturday has been preceded by a month-long Yogandhra initiative from May 21 to June 21. It has featured over 15,000 yoga competitions across all levels, with 5,451 master trainers facilitating the campaign.



The biggest attraction had been 25,000 Adivasi students – boys and girls from ASR district – performing Surya Namaskar at the AU Engineering College Grounds, finding a place within Guinness Book of World Records.



Over 1.05 crore participants have received their yoga participation certificates linked with Aadhaar.



Visakhapatnam collector H.M. Harindhra Prasad said, “We have arranged 3.32 lakh T-shirts and five lakh Yoga mats for distribution to participants.”

