PM to launch Vande Express to Kazipet, Ramagundam tomorrow

KARIMNAGAR: The Vande Bharat Express train services are going to be brought into utility from September 16 for rail passengers of Kazipet and Ramagundam regions of the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

The train will be run between Nagpur to Secunderabad railway stations via Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah Ramagundam and Kazipet. It will start at around 5 am in the morning at Nagpur railway station and will reach the Secunderabad railway station at around 12.15 pm.

On the return journey, the train will start at around 1 pm from Secunderabad station and reach Nagpur station at night by 8.20 pm. Except on Tuesday, the Vande Bharat train services will be provided on all six days in a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seven Vande Bharat Express train services including the one which will run between Nagpur and Secunderabad on September 16 through remote video link from Ahmedabad at 4.15 pm.