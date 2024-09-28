PM to launch PMJUGA at Parvathipuram Manyam on Oct. 2

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Prime Minister Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) at Parvathipuram Manyam, virtually. A meeting was held at the collectorate, led by district collector A. Shyam Prasad, to discuss the arrangements for the launch of PMJUGA and the continuation of the PMJANMAN (Prime Minister Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan).

It was announced that the Prime Minister will initiate the PMJUGA programme in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on October 2, and the event will be broadcast live to over 140 districts nationwide. Additionally, a state-level programme is planned at Parvathipuram Manyam on the same day, to be held at the ITDA premises. All relevant departments have been instructed to set up stalls showcasing the progress of central government schemes.

Minister of tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the programme. Other public representatives and officials are expected to participate as well.

Parvathipuram ITDA project officer Ashutosh Srivastava, DRDA project director Y. Satyam Naidu, and other officials were also in attendance.