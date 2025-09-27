PM To Flag Off Brahmapur-Surat Amrit Bharat Express Via AP Today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Railways is launching the new Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur in Odisha and Surat (Udhna) in Gujarat to offer a modern, affordable and efficient travel option that bridges the eastern and western regions of India. The train will pass through Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, connecting mineral-rich zones with major textile and trade hubs. The inaugural run will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Jharsuguda on Saturday, September 27, at 10:45 a.m. Designed for comfort and speed, the Amrit Bharat Express features 22 LHB coaches, including 11 general second class sitting coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, two luggage vans, and a pantry car. It aims to reduce travel time and eliminate the need for multiple train changes, making long-distance journeys smoother and more accessible. Train No. 19022 Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express will depart Brahmapur on Saturday, September 27, and arrive in Surat at 9:00 p.m. the following day. Major halts include Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Nandurbar. During its maiden run, the train will stop at several stations in the Waltair division, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram and Rayagada. Celebrations will be held locally at each stop. Regular service of Train Nos. 19021 / 19022 will begin on October 5.