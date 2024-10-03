PM Opens Eklavya Residential Model Schools in the ASR District

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Eklavya residential model schools in the ASR district, in online mode from Ranchi, Jharkhand where he was on a visit on Wednesday.

These schools, constructed at the cost of Rs 40 crore, would provide education to tribal students. The PM, in online mode, participated in the foundation laying for the schools in Hukumpeta and Anantgiri mandals.

In tribal areas, the state tribal welfare and education department’s ashram schools, gurukula schools and colleges exclusively provide education to tribal students. In 2010, the central government established Eklavya Model Residential Schools to offer high-quality education to tribal students.

Subsequently, the first Eklavya School was established in GK Veedhi mandal in 2011, followed by schools in Chintapalli in the academic year 2018-19 and Paderu, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Pedabayalu, Munchangiputtu, Araku Valley, G.Madugula, Anantagiri and Koyyur mandals in the academic year 2020-21.

Currently, 28 Ekalavya schools are located across the state.

Of these, 17 are in the Alluri Seetharama Raju district and 11 in the Paderu division. The schools in Muchangiputtu and Pedabayalu are located in Pedabayalu mandal, while the schools in Koyyuru and Chintapalli are in Chintapalli mandal.

Additionally, the schools in Paderu and Hakumpeta are located in the Paderu division, and the schools in Araku Valley, Anantagiri and Dumbriguda are in Araku Valley.

The GK Veedhi and G Madugu schools are situated in their respective mandals.

Notably, only the Chintapally and GK Veedhi schools have their own buildings. Construction is ongoing for the schools in Paderu, Koyyur Dumbriguda, G Madugula, and Munchangiputtu.

PM Modi inaugurated two Eklavya Model Residential School buildings in the Pedabayalu and Araku Valley schools. He laid the foundation stone for the Hukumpeta and Ananthagiri school buildings.