PM Modi’s Tentative Visit Schedule For Srisailam Released

KURNOOL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Kurnool Airport at 10.20 a.m. by an IAF aircraft from Delhi on October 16. He will then proceed to Sundipenta Helipad by MI-17 helicopter, arriving at 11.05 a.m. From there, he will travel by road to the Bhramaramba Guest House in Srisailam, reaching around 11.25 a.m.

After a brief rest, the Prime Minister will visit the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam for darshan between 11.45 a.m. and 12.35 p.m., before returning to the guest house at 12.45 p.m.

Following a short break, he will leave Srisailam at 1.20 p.m., reaching Kurnool Helipad at 2.20 p.m. The Prime Minister will then proceed to Raaga Mayuri Green Hills at Nannuru village in Kurnool, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects from 2.30 p.m. to 4.05 p.m.

After the programme, he will depart for Kurnool Helipad at 4.10 p.m. and take off for Kurnool Airport by MI-17 helicopter at 4.20 p.m. He is scheduled to board the IAF aircraft at 4.45 p.m. and reach Delhi by 7.10 p.m., according to the tentative schedule.