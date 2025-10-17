PM Modi’s Kurnool Meet Draws Massive Crowd, Loud Cheers

Kurnool: The Super GST Super Savings programme held in Kurnool witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, many in saffron attire, who filled the venue waving the BJP national flags. The crowd enthusiastically raised slogans praising the PM. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan.

As soon as the Prime Minister arrived at the venue, the audience, cutting across party lines, welcomed him with thunderous cheers and slogans. The administration had set up three massive tents — one for the main meeting attended by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, another for cultural performances to entertain the public, and a third with a large LED screen for the people to watch the proceedings. All three venues witnessed an energetic and enthusiastic response to announcements as well as speeches during the programme.

Despite a slight delay in commencement of the programme, the crowd patiently waited for the arrival of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other leaders. During his speech, HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh’s popular Telugu movie dialogue, “Flute jinka mundu voodu, simham mundu kaadu,” received a huge round of applause from the audience.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep admiration for Narendra Modi, praising the latter for his 25 years of public service. His speech drew loud chants of “Jai Bharat Mata,” “Jai Telugu Thalli” and “Operation Sindoor” from the audience. Whenever the AP CM mentioned the Prime Minister, the crowd erupted into loud chants of “Modi… Modi… Modi,” forcing Chief Minister to pause his address until the chants subsided. Significantly, Chandrababu struggled with bouts of cough during his speech. But he overcame them to continue his address.

Narendra Modi began his address with the Telugu greeting “Sodara sodareemanularaa,” which immediately won over the audience. He went on to recite the sacred verse “Sourashtre Somanathamcha, Srisaile Mallikarjunam,” from the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Stotram, explaining that the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam is the second of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

The Prime Minister shared his personal reverence, noting that his birth is in Gujarat, home to Lord Somanatha, he represents Varanasi, where Lord Viswanatha resides, and now he is on the visit of the ancient shrine of Mallikarjuna Swamy in Srisailam. His words drew loud applause and cheers from the audience.

The crowd responded enthusiastically when the Prime Minister mentioned the proposed Shivaji Sphoorthi Kendram at Srisailam. The flawless Telugu translation of Modi’s speech by Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu received appreciation from the audience. However, there had been brief moments of silence when the PM addressed more serious issues in Hindi. Interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and ministers Nara Lokesh, and Payyavula Keshav filled their speeches with words of praise for the Prime Minister. In turn, PM Modi reciprocated by commending Chandrababu Naidu as a “great visionary,” creating a scene of mutual admiration that resonated with the cheering crowd.