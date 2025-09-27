PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express Through AP

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express on Saturday. On its maiden run, the Amrit Bharat Express received grand reception from students and public at the Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili and Parvatipuram railway stations.

The Amrit Bharat Express will establish direct connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat, while serving multiple districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. During the virtual ceremony, the PM gave a push to other ₹1,700 crore projects to strengthen Odisha's connectivity and boost economic activity across the region. As part of them, he laid the foundation stone for a crucial rail flyover project between Sambalpur City and Sarla, valued at ₹273 crore.

In addition, Narendra Modi inaugurated the 82-km Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line doubling project at a cost of ₹955 crore. This ambitious undertaking will enable faster transportation of iron ore from the strategically important Bailadilla mines to steel plants across India. The project will substantially enhance both passenger and freight services connecting Koraput district in Odisha with Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Koraput–Baiguda line doubling project spanning 34 km, which will cost ₹481 crore.