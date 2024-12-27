PM Modi Urges States to Promote Muft Bijli Yojana Nationwide

Vijayawada:Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed chief secretaries of various states to ensure that people use the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which is being implemented across the country till 2026-27.

He held a video conference with chief secretaries of various states on various issues like Metro Rail projects, construction of national highways, auction of mineral blocks, and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in various major cities across the country.

Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad participated from Hyderabad in the video conference. Special chief secretary, energy, K. Vijayanand, principal secretary, TR&B, Kanti Lal Dande, secretary, finance secretary, Janaki, Commissioner, mines, Praveen Kumar and others participated from the state secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Centre approved the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower households to generate their own electricity.

The scheme will be implemented across the country at a cost of Rs. 75,021 crore till the financial year 2026-27, he said. He said that the scheme will be implemented by the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the national level and State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level.