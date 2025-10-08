PM Modi to Visit Srisailam Temple on October 16

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the Srisailam temple in Nandyal on October 16 to offer prayers.

Local leaders confirmed the visit. Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari conducted a pre-visit review with officials on Tuesday and said that the PM would have darshan of Sri Bhramaramba and Mallikarjuna Swamy at her invitation.

Shabari hoped the visit would be a grand success. Speaking to BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, Nandyal collector Rajakumari, SP Sunil Sheoran, Srisailam Devasthanam EO Srinivasa Rao and others in Srisailam, she urged officials as also the three parties in the alliance government to jointly make the PM visit a success.

She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed listing of proposals to develop the Srisailam Devasthanam on par with the TTD and ensure improved services for devotees. The CM, she said, has asked officials to seek assistance and funds from the PM for the development of Srisailam during his visit.

After prayers at Srisailam temple, Modi would participate in a roadshow in Kurnool. He is also scheduled to address the public at Nannuru, on the city outskirts, at 3 pm. A gathering of around 3 lakh people from both Kurnool and Nandyal districts are expected for the meeting.