PM Modi To Inaugurate Waltair Railway Projects From Kurnool

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate major railway infrastructure projects in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway on Thursday, October 16.

The PM will remotely launch these projects when he visits Kurnool, dedicating several critical railway projects that will enhance operational capacity and reduce congestion across the Waltair division, which serves key routes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The projects include a fourth railway line between Kottavalasa and Vizianagaram and a rail flyover between Pendurti and north Simhachalam, which will help streamline train movements and reduce delays.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two completed double-line projects between the Kottavalasa-Boddavara and Shimiliguda-Gorapur sections. These doubled sections are expected to enable faster train operations, improve safety standards, and provide more reliable rail transport services, leading to socio-economic development in the region.