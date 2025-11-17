Anantapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hand over 100 GIR cows of Gujatart to Prasanthi Nilayam, to be donated to farmers during his visit to Puttaparthi on Wednesday, November 19.

The PM would have darshan of the Sai Baba Maha Samadhi and take part in birth centenary celebrations of the baba at the Satya Sai Hill View stadium.

Modi would arrive at the stadium at 9.30 am and remain there till 11 am. He would distribute the 100 GIR cows to farmers as part of the centenary celebrations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would arrive at Puttaparthi on Tuesday evening and would receive the PM at Satya Sai airport.

In addition, President Droupadi Murmu would visit Prashanti Nilayam on November 22 and have darshan at the Mahasamadhi of Satya Saibaba. Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan would be the chief guest for the annual convocation of Sri Satya Sai Higher Institutions the same day and would stay there overnight to participate in the birthday celebrations on November 23.

Several chief ministers, Union ministers and delegates from abroad are also expected for the birth anniversary celebrations.

Satya Sai district SP Sathish Kumar said elaborate security arrangements were made for the centenary celebrations. More than 10 lakh devotees from across the globe are expected to visit Puttaparthi during the mega centenary celebrations of Baba. About 2,500 additional forces would be deputed for bandobast, Satyasai SP Satheesh Kumar said.

Three main parking places are set up to accommodate vehicles for at least 11 lakh people. High security has been ensured in and around Prasanthi Nilayam and high resolution drones are used round the clock to scan the area.

In the wake of the Delhi bomb blast, thorough vehicle checks and searches are being conducted even at every house in the areas surrounding Prashanthi Nilayam to avert incidents, the SP said.