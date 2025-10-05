PM Modi Presents Certificates to National ITI Toppers from Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented topper ranks certificates to three students from AP who took the All India ITI Examinations. The three students — P. Madhulatha (R&AC Technician), D. Vandana (Painter General), and S. Yamini Varalakshmi (Woodwork Technician) — are among the 17 ITI students from AP who have benefited from the reforms introduced in education by HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

The Prime Minister felicitated the students at the “Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh” held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Lokesh congratulated all the achievers for bringing laurels to the state. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to enhancing skill development among youth through collaborations with national and international companies.

The AP minister said the state government’s focus is on integrating practical training with industry needs, so that students can compete globally and bag the best of jobs with lucrative pays.