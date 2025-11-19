The Central Value of Indian Civilisation is Seva or Service: PM
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accompany the Prime Minister during his visit to the revered shrine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and offered his obeisance and paid respects. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are also present.
Live Updates
- 19 Nov 2025 12:42 PM IST
Let us resolve to further strengthen the spirit of Vocal for Local.
To build a Viksit Bharat, we must empower our local economy.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:41 PM IST
Sri Sathya Sai Baba transformed spirituality into a tool for social service and human welfare.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed Seva at the very heart of human life.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:39 PM IST
सेवा परमो धर्म: is the ethos that has sustained India through centuries of changes and challenges, giving our civilisation its inner strength.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST
The central value of Indian civilisation is Seva or service: PM
- 19 Nov 2025 12:26 PM IST
Sathya Sai Baba Embodied Service and Compassion, Says CM Chandrababu Naidu
Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba was the embodiment of service, love, and compassion, recalling his immense contributions to society. Speaking at the centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi, the Chief Minister described Baba as a divine presence whom people had witnessed in human form.
Naidu highlighted the far-reaching impact of the Sathya Sai Trust, noting that Baba provided drinking water to 30 lakh people across 1,600 villages, established 102 educational institutions, and founded numerous hospitals offering free medical services. He added that the Trust operates in 200 centres across 140 countries, supported by over seven lakh volunteers.
“Baba responded to people’s needs faster than governments. We must continue walking the path he showed,” Naidu said, urging all to follow Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals of selfless service and humanity.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:22 PM IST
PM Modi Unveils Commemorative Coin, Stamps Honouring Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Legacy
PM Modi releases a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba during baba's centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi.
- 19 Nov 2025 12:03 PM IST
“Heart Filled with Devotion”: Aishwarya Rai at Sathya Sai Baba Centenary
https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1991027585472422046?s=20
- 19 Nov 2025 12:00 PM IST
“Baba Shaped Our Lives”: Sachin Tendulkar at Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Event
Puttaparthi: At birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) says, “My warmest pranams to our beloved Baba. This is a truly special occasion, and I welcome all of you as we celebrate Baba’s centenary year. This place has given comfort, purpose, and direction to millions. Standing here, I am reminded of how deeply Baba shaped our lives and helped us become better human beings. I was only five when people around me including at school, would call me the little boy with hair like Sathya Sai Baba’s. I was too young then to understand the magnitude of his contribution to humanity. I first met him in the mid-90s in Whitefield, and since then, I’ve been blessed to meet him many times.”
https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1991029412696109245?s=20