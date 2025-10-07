PM Modi Likely To Dedicate Polavaram Project In June, 2027

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dedicate the Polavaram project to the nation in case its execution is completed by June 2027.

Minister for water resources Nimmala Rama Naidu told the mediapersons in New Delhi on Monday after attending a review meeting on execution of the Polavaram project held by Union minister for Jal Shakthi C.R. Patil.

The minister said that though they had set a target to complete the execution of the Polavaram project by December 2027, they intend to complete it by June 2027 before conduct of Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027 in order to get the project inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the PM

He said that when they informed the Union minister Patil about it, he welcomed AP’s interest for the project’s inauguration by the PM.

The minister said the Centre had expressed its satisfaction over the probes in execution of the project and added that they expressed gratitude to Patil and Modi for extending all support for the project.

He explained the benefits of the project like stabilisation of ayacut in 23.5 lakh acres, supply of potable water to 28.5 lakh people and generation of 960 mw of power once the project was executed. He ruled out any shortage of funds for the project and also explained the progress in execution of various components of the project and also on implementation of resettlement and rehabilitation.