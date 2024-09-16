PM Modi launches 4th Vande Bharat for Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual mode flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Raipur (Durg) and Visakhapatnam at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Monday. This is the first Vande Bharat on the Raipur- Visakhapatnam route.



This is in addition to the existing two Vande Bharat trains - Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam.



Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, minister for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Lok Sabha member from Visakhapatnam Mathukumilli Sribharat, Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, Visakhapatnam North MLA and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were present at the Visakhapatnam station.

In Vizianagaram, Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu was present while in Parvathipuram, local MLA Bonela Vijay Chander graced the occasion. Later, the civil aviation minister, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu joined at Parvathipuram.

Among the officials, Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad, principal engineer of East Coast Railway B.S.K. Raj Kumar, district collector M.N. Harinder Prasad, commissioner of police Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi were present at Visakhapatnam Railway station. Cultural programmes were also conducted to mark the occasion.



