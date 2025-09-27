PM Lays Foundation for Rs.2,313 Crore Phase B of IIT Tirupati Campus

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for construction of Phase B of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati campus. The expansion is being taken up with a budget of ₹2,313 crore, of which ₹1,243 crore have been earmarked for construction and ₹517 crore for equipment and furniture. The remaining is the recurring expenditure. Phase B will increase the student strength at the campus to 2,685 by 2028–29.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati MP Dr. Maddila Gurumurthy expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending financial support for Phase B works. He described IIT Tirupati as one of the most well planned campuses that incorporate sustainable technologies. He credited former Tirupati IIT director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana for his leadership in shaping the institution and praised the institute’s on-going research in fields such as semiconductors and energy storage. He stressed that IIT Tirupati should also focus on addressing challenges relevant to the local ecosystem.

District collector Dr. S. Venkateswar underlined that Phase B expansion will create significant academic and research opportunities for students and faculty. He commended the vision of the current leadership in building a world-class campus. In-charge director Prof. A. Murali Krishna, Dean (Planning and Infrastructure), highlighted the Phase B components. He said the designs of the new buildings are in final stages and will be followed by the tendering process.

Under Phase A, Tirupati IIT has already received ₹1,444 crore. Those who attended the event included CPWD chief engineer-cum-executive director B.S. Reddy, IIT Tirupati project in-charge Brig. (Dr.) Krishna Kumar, registrar, deans, faculty members, staff and students.