PM Juga Scheme to Be Implemented in 17 Villages in NTR District: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Srijana announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnati Gram Abhiyan (PM JUGA), aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across the country.

Srijana unveiled the pamphlets of the PM JUGA scheme at a special programme organised by the District Tribal Welfare Department at the NTR district collectorate office on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Srijana, along with officials, members of tribal organisations, and students, paid floral tributes to a photo statue of Mahatma Gandhi in honour of his birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Srijana highlighted that the Swachh Bharat Mission launched a decade ago on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, was a resounding success. She expressed confidence that the PM JUGA scheme would be implemented with the same enthusiasm and commitment.

Srijana explained that the PM JUGA scheme will be rolled out in 17 villages, including Kachavaram, Damaluru, Mulapadu, Jupudi, Tummalapalem, Mucchintala, Anigandlapadu, Lingamgudem, Penuganchiprolu, Kolikulla, Konakanchi, Nawabpet, Sanagapadu, Kummarikuntla, Budawada, Jayanthipuram, and Kaninerlatanda, located in the Ibrahimpatnam, Penuganchiprolu, A. Konduru, Jaggayyapet, and Mylavaram mandals, where the tribal population is high.

She further stated that the development initiatives under PM JUGA will focus on housing, roads, drinking water schemes, electricity, solar power, Ayushman Bharat health scheme cards, gas, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, Samagra Shiksha, Poshan Vatika, telecom services, skill development, digital initiatives, agriculture, aquaculture, animal husbandry, tourism, PMAAGY, and forest rights for the tribals in the 17 designated villages.