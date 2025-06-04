PM-Janman: Over 5,800 Houses Sanctioned for PVTGs in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) is helping Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across the country build quality houses with all amenities with an overall budget of Rs 24,000 crore.

Under the scheme, the PVTGs will get secure housing, safe drinking water, education, sanitation, healthcare and road access.

Within the Seethampeta ITDA jurisdiction, there are 447 PVTG settlements across four mandals, with 12,188 PVTG households having a tribal population of 49,611. Of the 2,530 houses approved with a budget of Rs 58.19 crore, construction of 1,367 houses has started.

In Parvatipuram ITDA jurisdiction, 3,323 houses will be built with a budget allocation of Rs 79.42 crore. Construction has started on 1,827 houses.

Manyam district collector A. Shyam Prasad said though houses had been approved for PVTGs under previous housing schemes, many of them could not be completed. They required additional costs, as they had to be built on hill tops.

In this regard, the collector said PM-JANMAN is being implemented as a top priority, ensuring that a pucca house is provided to every PVTG. A total of 5,853 houses have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 137.61 crores under the saturation mode.

Savara Rebika from Chinthada in Seethampeta mandal expressed her appreciation, stating, "We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning us a pucca house under the PM-JANMAN Scheme.”