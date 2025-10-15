PM 'Delighted' Over Launch Of Google’s AI Hub In Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his delight over the launch of Google’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in the “dynamic” city of Visakhapatnam.

The PM said the investment, which includes giga-watt-scale data centres, would greatly contribute to the growth of a developed India. In a post on social media platform X, he remarked that this facility in Visakhapatnam would play a significant role in making cutting-edge technology accessible to every citizen.

Modi noted that Google’s forward-looking initiative reinforced the vision of “AI for All” and would equip Indian citizens with advanced digital tools. Such efforts strengthen India’s position as a global leader in technology while boosting the country’s digital economy, he stressed.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hailed the Visakhapatnam AI hub as a landmark project in India’s technological journey. He stated on X that it was an honour to speak with PM Modi about the initiative and outlined Google’s plans for the first AI Hub in India.

Pichai said the new hub would feature giga-watt-scale computing capacity and a new international subsea data gateway, supported by large-scale power infrastructure. Describing it as a key step toward advancing research and innovation in AI, he said the project would give Indian enterprises and citizens greater access to Google’s latest technologies.

The development, he added, will accelerate AI adoption across India and open avenues for future technological advancements.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said in a statement, “Delighted by the historic partnership between AP and Google to establish India’s first gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam. This transformative step marks a major leap for our state and the nation. This milestone will accelerate innovation, create vast employment opportunities, empower young professionals with cutting-edge technology, and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in the digital era.”

IT minister Nara Lokesh wrote, “Today, we’ve inked a landmark pact with @Google to build a 1GW hyperscale data center in Vizag. Google will invest up to $15 billion over 5 years, fueling Andhra Pradesh’s rise as India’s data capital. Destiny has come calling again. Years after our leader Chandrababu Naidu anchored Hyderabad’s tech leap with Microsoft, I feel today that fate has given our young state another opportunity. And once again, we are ready.”

He said, “After relentless work for over a year, this transformational project will power AI innovation, digital public goods, and opportunity, creating over 1.88 lakh jobs and placing Vizag firmly on the global map. This is just the beginning. We will deliver exceptional support, uncompromising speed, and world-class infrastructure.”

“We will leave no stone unturned to commission this on time and scale. Vizag will be India’s data nerve centre. India will be the world’s data capital. Jai Hind,” Lokesh added.