PM, CM Naidu to Attend Birth Centenary Celebrations of Sri Satya Saibaba

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Saibaba at Puttaparthy on Wednesday.

Marking the day, Naidu would launch the Annadata Sukheebhava scheme in Kadapa.

The CM would arrive in Puttaparthy late on Tuesday night and receive the PM at Puttaparthy airport at 9.25 am on Wednesday. The two leaders would visit Prasanthi Nilayam and offer prayers at the Mahasamadhi of Sri Satya Saibaba.

They would later take part in the centenary celebrations, planned on a grand scale at the Hill View Stadium, where a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad would gather.

Naidu would see off the PM at Puttaparthy airport before proceeding to Pendlimarri in Kamalapuram constituency of Kadapa district, where he would launch the second phase of the Annadata Sukheebhava scheme.

As part of this, financial assistance under Annadata Sukheebhava and PM-Kisan schemes would be credited to farmers’ accounts. Each of the around 46.85 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state would receive `7,000.

In total, `3,135 crore would be disbursed in this phase, taking the combined outlay under both installments to `6,309.44 crore a year. The CM would interact with local leaders and party cadre before returning to Amaravati on Wednesday night.