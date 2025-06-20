Pleasant Weather Expected for Modi's Yoga Day Participation

Visakhapatnam: The weather on Saturday morning is expected to be pleasant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries gather to perform yoga at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam for International Yoga Day.

“The temperature will range between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, humidity will be around 70–80 per cent, and wind speed will be 20 kmph. The weather will be favourable, and we are confident that the dignitaries will have a good ambience to perform yoga on the beach road,” said Stella S, Director of IMD Amaravati, speaking to this correspondent on Friday.

On the broader forecast, she said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until June 24. Strong winds, with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, are also likely over the same region, as well as over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Hot and humid conditions are expected at isolated locations across many parts of the state.