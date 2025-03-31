Platelet Component Unit Launched in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas launched the state-of-the-art Platelet Component Unit at the Red Cross Blood Bank in Vizianagaram on Monday. The unit, modernised at a cost of Rs 76.01 lakh, was funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from the Power Grid Corporation.

During the inauguration, the minister Srinivas along with MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu and MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju toured the facility and inspected the advanced equipment now available at the blood bank. “The Red Cross provides exceptional services worldwide, and this new component unit will enhance their capabilities significantly,” said Srinivas. He noted that the facility would supply whole blood, packed red blood cells, fresh frozen plasma, platelets, cryoprecipitate, and single donor platelets to districts throughout the region.

The Minister emphasised the importance of blood donation and called for increased awareness, particularly in rural areas. “While urban centers have some level of awareness about blood donation, we need to focus on educating rural communities as well,” he stated. He encouraged individuals to donate blood once every three months and made a special appeal to young people to come forward for this life-saving cause.