Plastic-free Message Scores Big at Vizag ODI

Visakhapatnam: The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam witnessed a blend of sporting excitement and environmental responsibility as India faced South Africa in the third ODI of the IDFC First Bank Series on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) honoured the Indian team, with president Kesineni Sivanath and secretary Sana Satish Babu presenting mementoes to senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In a unique initiative promoting sustainability, the ACA, in collaboration with Swachh Andhra Corporation and GVMC, launched an eco-friendly selfie point on the stadium premises. The installation aims to encourage the public to support a plastic-free Visakhapatnam.

“The purpose of this eco-friendly selfie point is to spread awareness on creating a plastic-free city and motivate people to participate,” Sivanath and Satish Babu said. They added that social media shares by cricket fans would amplify the ‘Plastic-free Vizag’ message.

The match drew a number of political dignitaries, including home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu, MSME and NRI affairs minister Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M. Bharath Kumar and TDP Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Team India on their commanding nine-wicket victory and 2-1 series win, praising the team’s exceptional skill, determination and teamwork. He gave special recognition to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and said it was a proud moment for Visakhapatnam to host such a memorable match.

IT, HRD and electronics minister Nara Lokesh also expressed delight on X, celebrating the thrilling win and Jaiswal’s magnificent unbeaten 116. He said cricket lovers in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spectacular evening of top-class cricket.