Plant Saplings, Save Climate, Says AP Minister

KURNOOL: Law and minority welfare minister N.Md Farooq highlighted the need for a large-scale plantation drive to protect the environment and restore climate balance. He participated as the chief guest in a World Environment Day planting programme held at the municipal high school in Nandyal town on Thursday.

He said that the plantation drive should be taken to the people through awareness campaigns like Vanamahotsavam. He urged people to approach planting with the spirit of a movement. He recalled that Nandyal was once rich in greenery, but urban development, including road widening and construction activities, led to the loss of trees. He stressed the need to correct this by planting trees and rebuilding the green cover.

He also highlighted the state government's “Swarnandhra” programme, observed on the third Saturday of every month, urging everyone to participate in cleanliness drives and actively engage in tree planting.

District collector G. Rajakumari said that under the Chief Minister’s directive, one crore saplings are to be planted across Andhra Pradesh during the Vanamahotsavam programme. She said that Nandyal district has set a target of planting four lakh saplings, and department-wise plans are in place to ensure both planting and post-plantation care.

The collector also stressed the importance of reducing plastic use and informed that all government offices have been instructed to limit plastic usage.

Forest conservator Krishna Murthy, Valmiki Corporation director Manjunath, MPP Prabhakar Reddy, and DEO Janardhan Reddy also participated and raised awareness on environmental conservation.