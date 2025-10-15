Plans Under Way For Eco-Tourism And Conservation: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh has identified 16 chittadinelalu (wetlands) across the state, marking a major step toward ecological preservation and sustainable tourism.

Pawan Kalyan, who handles the forest and environment portfolios, chaired the state wetland authority meeting here on Tuesday and described it as a moment of pride for the state and a new chapter in south India’s environmental history.

Addressing the meeting, Pawan Kalyan said large-scale identification and conservation of wetlands is essential for protecting groundwater, maintaining ecological balance, and boosting tourism.

“With 16 wetlands now officially recognised, AP will become the first state in southern India to achieve this distinction,” he said.

Kalyan announced an ambitious plan to develop a tourism corridor connecting the three vast wetlands spread over thousands of acres in Srikakulam district’s Sompeta and Taviti mandals. He recalled inspecting these wetlands during his 2018 Poraatta Yatra and said that their protection and development had been one of his priorities.

The DCM said the forest and wildlife department is preparing proposals to establish a Kolleru lake management authority, modelled on international conservation standards, to safeguard the state’s largest Ramsar-recognised wetland. Efforts are also under way to secure similar global recognition for other wetlands across the state.

He directed officials to expedite the geographical and physical boundary identification of all 23,450 wetlands in Andhra Pradesh, in compliance with Supreme Court guidelines. Digital mapping of 99.3 per cent of wetlands has been completed. The physical boundary marking will be wrapped up by October 28 through coordination between the forest, revenue, and survey departments.

Highlighting future plans, Pawan Kalyan said eco-tourism projects would soon be launched in the Peda Beel, China Bee, and Thumpara areas after completion of the identification process. These projects, he said, would create new employment avenues for locals while promoting environmental conservation.

Pawan Kalyan also announced the establishment of bird conservation centres in Veerapuram in Anantapur district and Punyakshetram near Rajahmundry, both of which are home to rare migratory bird species.

“These centres would become attractions for both nature lovers and tourists,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by CCLA Jayalakshmi, Panchayat Raj special chief secretary Shashibhushan Kumar, PCCF Chalapathi Rao, forest department adviser Mallikarjuna Rao, APCCF Shantipriya Pandey, forest special secretary S Saravanan, WWF state coordinator Farida Thampal and scientists Ramasubrahmanian and Goldin Khudros, along with other committee members.