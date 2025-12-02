PK Calls for Strong Ecosystem to Nurture Grassroots Innovators

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to create a robust framework to identify, encourage and protect grassroots-level innovations across Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasised that recognition, safety and timely encouragement are vital to promote a new generation of rural innovators.

Reviewing the activities of the state science and technology department on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said every new idea must immediately be supported with patent protection, along with assistance required to take it to the market.

He stressed the need to align the state’s efforts with Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India vision, and instructed officials to prepare an actionable roadmap.

Kalyan underlined that science-driven economic growth depends on fostering new ideas, supporting start-ups and enabling strong industrial linkages. Universities, schools and even remote villages are home to promising innovators whose ideas must be brought into the mainstream, he said.

He urged officials to connect innovators with industrialists, IT start-ups, NRI professionals and researchers, ensuring both technical support and protection of their intellectual property.

The deputy CM said the government would give priority to innovators in MSME parks to help them commercialise products suited to local needs, reducing import dependence and strengthening India’s economic future ahead of 2047.

Citing examples from tribal and coastal communities, Kalyan said innovation often emerged from real-life challenges, and nurturing such talent would bring to the fore exceptional young minds from Andhra Pradesh.

